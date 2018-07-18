Modesto police seek armed robber of Coffee Road convenience store

Police seek the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed the Arco am/pm minimarket at 1400 Coffee Road in Modesto earlier this month.
According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. July 7, a white male, about 5-foot-7, entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money.
He wore a black and white jacket with an emblem on the right shoulder and left breast. The jacket had three horizontal stripes across the front.
The man also wore a black ski mask and carried a black Oakland Raiders backpack. He had on light blue stone-washed jeans and black high-top athletic shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Modesto Police Department robbery unit at 209-572-9521 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
Comments