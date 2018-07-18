Police are seeking the man who robbed the Arco station on Coffee Road in Modesto on July 7, 2018.
Modesto police seek armed robber of Coffee Road convenience store

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

July 18, 2018 11:37 AM

Police seek the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed the Arco am/pm minimarket at 1400 Coffee Road in Modesto earlier this month.

According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. July 7, a white male, about 5-foot-7, entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

He wore a black and white jacket with an emblem on the right shoulder and left breast. The jacket had three horizontal stripes across the front.

The man also wore a black ski mask and carried a black Oakland Raiders backpack. He had on light blue stone-washed jeans and black high-top athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Modesto Police Department robbery unit at 209-572-9521 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.

