Victim in fatal west Modesto shooting identified

Officers were called to a report of shots fired near Sutter Avenue and Paradise Road at about 6:20 p.m.
When they arrived on Nian, they found one man who’d been struck by “a couple of rounds,” police Sgt. Jamie Demings said at the scene.
No information was available from the Modesto Police Department on Monday about why Lizarraga-Cabrera was at the scene, what preceded the shooting and whether there were witnesses. No arrests have been made.
A second shooting was reported a few minutes later at South Carpenter and West Hatch roads, about 2 miles away. Detectives are investigating both incidents to determine if the cases are related, the news release said. The victim in the second shooting survived, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.
Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to call Detective Ra Pouv at 209-652-0101 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
