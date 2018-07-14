One dead, at least one other person injured in west Modesto shooting

One man is dead and at least one other person injured after a shooting early Saturday evening in west Modesto, authorities said.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired near Sutter Avenue and Paradise Road at 6:21 p.m.
When they arrived to the 1500 block of Nian Way, they found that one man was hit with “a couple of rounds,” said Modesto Police Sgt. Jamie Demings.
Emergency personnel could be seen performing CPR. Shortly after, Demings confirmed that the victim had been declared dead at the scene.
Police set up red crime tape at Nian, blocking that roadway at Sutter Avenue. The victim was covered with a sheet, visible on a front yard lawn, under a tree.
A short while later, there was at least one shooting victim reported on West Carpenter near Hatch Road.
As Modesto police investigated the Nian Way shooting, its officers were also at the scene on West Carpenter, where deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department had also responded. Yellow crime tape closed Carpenter near Hatch.
There was no immediate condition or other information on the victim found at West Carpenter. No name or other details were available on the man who died.
Modesto Police Lt. T.J. Moffett confirmed that the two crime scenes could be related, but said investigators were still working to determine that.
Moffett said there would be a sizable police presence at both locations throughout Saturday night as investigators worked.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Comments