Escalon officer badly injured in fight with suspect

An Escalon Police officer suffered serious injuries, including facial fractures, during an assault by a suspect early Thursday morning. The suspect later pushed an evidence technician, authorities said.
“(The police officer) used extreme restraint; many officers would have resorted to, and would have been justified in resorting to, deadly force,” said Escalon Police Chief Mike Borges.
The incident began about 6 a.m., when Officer Steven Quilici responded to a report of a hit and run accident in the 1900 block of Roosevelt Avenue, where a vehicle had crashed into a business.
Quilici spotted the suspect, Adam Weinheimer, 36, of Concord, walking away from the crash site. He ordered Weinheimer to stop but the suspect kept walking away, police said.
Quilici approached Weinheimer and grabbed him by the wrist to get him to stop but he allegedly spun around and punched Quilici repeatedly in the face and head. Officer Quilici deployed his Taser, which had no effect on Weinheiner.
Quilici called for backup but he was the only officer in the city so his backup came from Ripon Police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and was 12 minutes away, Borges said.
The officer was bleeding from his face but continued trailing Weinheimer. At one point Weinheimer turned and charged at Quilici and threatened to kill him, Borges said.
Quilici again attempted to subdue the suspect with his Taser, but it had no effect.
Weinheimer “had about a good six inch reach on our officer ... (but) the officer stayed with it,” Borges said. “He wasn’t certain he could deploy his firearm and do it safely. He used what tools he could and continued the fight.”
When Ripon offices and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Weinheimer was apprehended.
Quilici was taken to the hospital for injuries including fractures to his nasal and orbital area, Borges said.
Weinheimer was taken to the Escalon Police Department where a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s evidence technician was taking pictures of him for evidence.
His handcuffs had been removed for the photos and Weinheimer used that opportunity to push the technician out of the way in an attempt to escape. Escalon officer Carl Poortinga and Sgt. Gustavo Flores were able to apprehend Weinheimer before he could get out of the building but Poortinga suffered minor injuries to his knee and head during the struggle.
Weinheimer was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of four counts of Battery on a peace officer, an enhancement for causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony, attempted escape, resisting arrest with force or violence and hit and run.
Quilici won’t return to duty anytime soon, Borges said, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
