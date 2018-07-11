Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-14-18)

By Jim Silva

July 11, 2018 11:50 AM

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 28 to July 7, 2018.



Dashanay Shynique Lane

SUSPECT: Dashanay Shynique Lane, 26, of Oakland

DAY ARRESTED: June 28, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, grand theft



Ivan Chavez

SUSPECT: Ivan Chavez, 20, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: July 2, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license



Leroy Wiggs Baxter

SUSPECT: Leroy Wiggs Baxter, 43, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: July 3, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Hughson Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, providing false ID to peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia,

Pawandeep Singh Sekhon

SUSPECT: Pawandeep Singh Sekhon, 33, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: July 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, obstruction of justice, parole violation



Jamie Joseph Theiler

SUSPECT: Jamie Joseph Theiler

DAY ARRESTED: July 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, criminal conspiracy, vandalism, probation violation

Leroy Earl Cota

SUSPECT: Leroy Earl Cota, 51, of Salida

DAY ARRESTED: July 4, 2018

ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism, criminal conspiracy, possession of tear gas, parole violation

