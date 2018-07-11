Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (7-14-18)

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from June 28 to July 7, 2018.
SUSPECT: Dashanay Shynique Lane, 26, of Oakland
DAY ARRESTED: June 28, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, grand theft
SUSPECT: Ivan Chavez, 20, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: July 2, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stancatt
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, driving with suspended license
SUSPECT: Leroy Wiggs Baxter, 43, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: July 3, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Hughson Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen vehicle, providing false ID to peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia,
SUSPECT: Pawandeep Singh Sekhon, 33, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: July 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, obstruction of justice, parole violation
SUSPECT: Jamie Joseph Theiler
DAY ARRESTED: July 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, criminal conspiracy, vandalism, probation violation
SUSPECT: Leroy Earl Cota, 51, of Salida
DAY ARRESTED: July 4, 2018
ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, vandalism, criminal conspiracy, possession of tear gas, parole violation
