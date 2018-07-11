Modesto man carjacked at home near Davis High. Suspects tracked to Oakdale.

In a case that took Modesto police to Oakdale in pursuit of the perpetrators, a resident of the Davis High School area was robbed outside his home Wednesday morning.

The victim lives on the 3000 block of Norfolk Way, just northeast of Tully and West Rumble roads. He was coming out of his garage about 5:45 a.m. to go golfing when several males approached and robbed him of his vehicle and cell phone, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Police were tracking the vehicle and phone through its phone-finding app, Bear said.

In Oakdale, Modesto and Oakdale police set up a search perimeter in the Oakdale High School area and put the school on lockdown. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department also joined in the operation.

A post on the Oakdale Area Incident Feed on Facebook said residents in the area of Third and H streets were told to stay in their homes and keep their doors locked.

According to communications heard on a scanner, at least one K9 unit was called in to help with the search. At least two people were in custody and a drone aircraft camera showed two others on the run. There was a report that at least one gun had been recovered.

Bear said the victim was taken to Oakdale, presumably to identify his property and subjects in custody.

A Modesto police lieutenant said the subjects also may be linked to another robbery in a neighboring town. At least some of the subjects may be minors, Bear said.

In the 10 a.m. hour, police had not released specific numbers on those in custody and at large.

We will have more information as it's available.



