Most Wanted: Carlos Torres, Murder

NAME: Carlos Torres
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 39 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Torres is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of shooting to death Adolfo Romero, 28, of Delhi on Nov. 23, 2003.
NOTES: Investigators have said they believe Romero and Torres argued inside a vehicle parked at Club Suave on Kansas Avenue in Modesto. As Romero opened the door to let Torres out, Torres shot him, police said.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments