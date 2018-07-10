Carlos Torres
Carlos Torres Stanislaus Area Crimes Stoppers
Carlos Torres Stanislaus Area Crimes Stoppers

Crime

Most Wanted: Carlos Torres, Murder

July 10, 2018 01:10 PM

NAME: Carlos Torres

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 39 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Torres is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of shooting to death Adolfo Romero, 28, of Delhi on Nov. 23, 2003.

NOTES: Investigators have said they believe Romero and Torres argued inside a vehicle parked at Club Suave on Kansas Avenue in Modesto. As Romero opened the door to let Torres out, Torres shot him, police said.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

  Comments  