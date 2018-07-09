Ceres police seek knife-wielding attacker in attempted-murder case

Police continue to seek a man in a knife attack on a Ceres resident Thursday night that left the victim bleeding heavily, lying on the ground and not fully conscious.
At about 8:45 p.m., police responded to the report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Evans Road. They found the 26-year-old male victim with a bad wound to his right upper arm.
Sgt. Travis Hudson, with help from Officer Kevin Sakasegawa, applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. AMR and fire personnel arrived several minutes later and assumed treatment, according to a news release from the Ceres Police Department.
The investigation revealed that the victim was in an altercation with the attacker, said police spokesman Sgt. Greg Yotsuya. The attacker pulled out a knife and slashed or stabbed the victim in the arm, causing a large laceration. The attacker fled prior to the officers' arrival, apparently taking the knife.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair the damage to his arm. He is expected to recover, Yotsuya said Monday.
Detectives are investigating the stabbing as attempted homicide and are following up on several leads. No information on the attacker has been released.
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
