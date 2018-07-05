Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

A 60-year-old man riding a bicycle died after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near West Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto.
Authorities on Thursday afternoon had not yet released the bicyclist's name. Stanislaus County coroner officials had identified the Modesto man but were still trying to notify his family.
About 9 p.m., a Modesto police officer spotted the bicyclist just after the collision occurred in the intersection of Briggsmore and College Avenue.
Modesto police officials said Dean Lovelady, 57, was driving his vehicle west on Briggsmore as the bicyclist entered the intersection. Investigators believe the vehicle and the bicyclist crashed at or near the intersection.
The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police officials said Lovelady remained at the crash site and cooperated with investigators.
The Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate the deadly crash and was evaluating witness statements, as well as evidence.
Police officials said Thursday that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this crash to call Officer Randy Raduechel at 209-572-9592 or send an e-mail to raduechelr@modestopd.com. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or send an e-mail through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
