Most Wanted: Christopher Michael Munson, lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14

NAME: Christopher Michael Munson
CHARGE: Lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14
DESCRIPTION: 42 years old; 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 150 pounds; black hair; brown eyes
THE CASE: Munson is wanted by Oakdale police on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 and gun violations.
NOTES: Police said Munson ran from the Stanislaus Superior Courthouse on June 5, when he was informed prosecutors were charging him with sex crimes. Authorities say Munson was recently seen in Shreveport, La., and later in Fresno.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Munson’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
