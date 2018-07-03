Intoxicated father pushing baby in stroller arrested

A father was arrested Monday after several people reported he was falling down drunk while pushing a stroller with a baby in it on Modesto’s Yosemite Boulevard.
Modesto Police responded to the reports and found the father, John Marcos Hernandez, 33, in the Taco Bell at 3601 Yosemite Blvd., said spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
She said the 1-year-old child was crying and appeared to be in distress but was physically unharmed.
"After officers spoke with Hernandez they decided he was too intoxicated to care for the child by himself,” Bear said. "They gave him the option of calling a family member to care for child but were unable to locate anyone so the child was released to Child Protective Services.”
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.
