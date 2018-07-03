Anonymous tip leads to arrest of suspects in string of Subway robberies

Two men suspected in 10 Subway restaurant robberies in Modesto and surrounding cities were arrested Monday.
The first robbery occurred in April 2017 in Manteca and there have since been five robberies in Modesto, one in Lodi, one in Stockton and two others in Manteca, authorities said.
In all the cases, two men, usually wearing sunglasses and baseball caps, entered the stores, demanded and were given money and fled. On one occasion, a gun was shown.
Surveillance photos of the suspects from a robbery at the Subway on Tully Road and Bowen Avenue was shared with the public on June 11. The next day detectives received two anonymous tips identifying one of the suspects as 57-year-old Angel Gutierrez Lopez, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
A Stockton Police task force served a searched warrant at Lopez's home in the city on Monday. During an interview with someone at the home, Bear said detectives learned the identity of the second suspect, 54-year-old Mark Anthony Posada, also of Stockton.
Lopez and Posada were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
