Modesto man stabbed friend in the chest. He's in prison for murder but could be freed

A 57-year-old Modesto man convicted of murder in his friend's March 1997 stabbing has been found suitable for parole, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
Gary Allen Goldsmith in November 1999 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for stabbing Reggie Lee Larison. At a parole hearing June 14, officials decided Goldsmith, who is confined to a wheelchair, was suitable for parole.
State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Goldsmith's case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.
Goldsmith, who had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, claimed that on the day of the stabbing, he was delusional and thought Larison planned to kill him and harm his family, according to testimony and arguments in his 1999 trial. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
On the night of the stabbing, Larison and Goldsmith planned to go fishing, but Goldsmith said he thought he was going to be used for bait.
Prosecutors said Goldsmith and Larison smoked crack cocaine. Then, Goldsmith stabbed Larison in the chest while in the stairwell of a Needham Street apartment building in Modesto.
Goldsmith was declared incompetent to face criminal charges shortly after his arrest. State hospital officials later determined Goldsmith was suffering from a psychotic disorder caused by drug abuse; he was determined to be mentally competent in September 1997.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Mangar attended the June 14 parole hearing at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. The prosecutor argued against Goldsmith’s release based on his continued mental health problems, which played a role in the murder.
At his first parole hearing last year, the parole board decided Goldsmith should remain in prison for at least another three years. Prosecutors said recent changes in the law allowed Goldsmith to accelerate his parole hearing to last month.
