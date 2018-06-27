Most Wanted: Annie Maria Chavez, Driving under the influence and causing injury

NAME: Annie Maria Chavez
CHARGE: Driving under the influence and causing injury
DESCRIPTION: 41 years old; 5 feet, 3 inches tall; 108 pounds; brown hair; brown eyes
THE CASE: Chavez is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org,. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
