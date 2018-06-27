Ceres man tried to snatch teen near Modesto school, police say. He faces kidnapping charges

A 41-year-old Ceres man faces kidnapping charges after he grabbed a teen who was walking along Tokay Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Modesto police said.
The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. and police arrested Sandeep Singh at about 4:45, jail custody records indicate. He remained in custody Wednesday morning, with bail set at $200,000. By early afternoon, he no longer was listed as being in custody.
Singh made bail and is set to appear in court the afternoon of July 27, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.
The teen reported that a man approached her in a vehicle and grabbed her, but she was able to break free and run. She described him as being Indian and gave a good vehicle description, police said.
The incident reportedly happened in the 600 block of Tokay, which on the north side is Standiford Elementary School and on the other is just two homes. A resident of one of the homes said she had not heard about what happened.
After the report, officers immediately were dispatched and found Singh and his vehicle in a nearby shopping center parking lot.
Any witnesses or people with information on the case or Singh are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
Comments