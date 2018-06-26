Stanislaus resident caught in act of robbing Sonora bank, Sheriff's Office says

A Stanislaus County resident was caught in the act of robbing a Sonora bank on Monday afternoon, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported.
At about 4:15 Monday, the Sheriff's Office received a robbery alarm from the BBVA Compass Bank in The Junction shopping center on Mono Way. Multiple 911 calls also came in, providing information.
Deputies were on scene within minutes, the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page. They found the robber, identified as 29-year-old Kyle Lee Hoover of La Grange, still in the bank.
Hoover, who was on Tuolumne County Probation, had about $5,000 of the bank's money on him.
He did not have a gun, sheriff's Sgt. Deborah Moss said, nor did he claim to have one. A teller called 911 after being alerted by another teller who'd been handed a robbery note by Hoover, the sergeant said.
He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail. He faces charges of robbery and entering a building with the intent to commit a felony.
The Stanislaus County Superior Court case index shows Hoover has had only traffic infractions in this county.
