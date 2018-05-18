Modesto police release name of man killed outside McHenry theater

The 21-year-old man fatally shot outside the Regal Cinemas 10 movie theater in north Modesto on Tuesday night was a Vallejo resident, police said Friday.
Muhammad Sharieff was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the McHenry Avenue theater. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene and en route to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
"Detectives are actively investigating what transpired that night and who may be responsible for the deadly shooting," according to a Modesto Police Department news release Friday afternoon. "At this time, no other details will be released."
The investigation indicated Sharieff was among a group of people in the parking lot when he was shot. A woman who performed CPR on him said two black cars pulled onto McHenry just after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments