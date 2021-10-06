Love Modesto returns Saturday; volunteers needed for community projects

Volunteers Cheyene Hajjar, right, William Nickell, middle, and Mike Freese, left, pack BBQ lunch for residents of Ralston Tower druing Love Modesto in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 3 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

The citywide volunteer day Love Modesto is back Saturday for a second time this year, and there still are projects that need volunteers.

Among those 30 projects are writing notes and cards of encouragement, as well as creating bouquets, for the residents and staff at the Casa de Modesto retirement center; picking up trash, pulling weeds and cleaning along McHenry Avenue; and collecting food, clothing and household goods for people in need.

More information and volunteer registration are available at www.lovemodesto.com.

Love Modesto is traditionally an annual day of community service held in April. It was moved to October last year because of the pandemic, and there are two service days this year: one was in April, and now Saturday.

Organizers believe it was important to have two days this year to give people the chance to connect and come together in a safe way during the pandemic.

“It’s a great way to serve in a safe manner and have a great sense of community and bring together people from all walks of life,” said Bryan Justin Marks, executive director of Love Stanislaus County, the organization that oversees the Love Modesto day of service.

Love Modesto is holding a virtual rally at 8 a.m. ahead of the service projects that start at 9. All projects should end around noon. The link for the rally is LoveModesto.com/virtual-rally.

Love Modesto states on its website that volunteers should be mindful of pandemic precautions: “Stanislaus County Public Health encourages volunteers to take appropriate safety precautions that include wearing face coverings, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home if you or someone in your household is sick.”

Love Stanislaus County also has year-round programs it supports, including Love Our Schools, Love Our Neighbors and Love Our Kids. Information is available on its website.