Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for the families of two men who died recently.

Angel Bracamontis, 42 of Modesto, died at Central Valley Specialty Hospital in Modesto on Sept. 18.

George Zimmerman, 75 of Salida, died at the Hospitality House in Salida on Oct. 4.

Families of either man are asked to contact the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.