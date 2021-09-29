Detour ends early for new Hwy. 132 bridge across 99 in Modesto. What’s ahead in October?

Overnight closures will be fewer than expected this week where a new Highway 132 bridge is being built across Highway 99.

The plan had been to close southbound 99 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 27-30. Crews got the work done faster than expected, so these lanes will remain open Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The closures allowed removal of part of the temporary steel structures supporting the permanent bridge deck, the California Department of Transportation said.

That “falsework” remains on the eastern half of the 132 bridge. It is scheduled to be removed during overnight closures of northbound 99 from Oct. 11-14.

The closures will be between G Street in downtown Modesto and Kansas Avenue from 10 p.m to 4 a.m. A detour will follow Sixth, Washington and Eighth streets to Kansas.

The bridge is part of a project that will shift three miles of 132 off Maze Boulevard to a corridor just south of Kansas. It will provide two lanes and a median with no cross traffic between Dakota Avenue and Needham Street.

Construction began in late 2019 and could finish by the end of this year. Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord has a $92 million contract for the work.

A mix of local, state and federal funding is paying for the project. Transportation planners hope to fund future phases that would result in four lanes all the way west to Gates Road.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 9:50 AM.