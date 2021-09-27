More disc golf courses coming to Tuolumne River Regional Park? Modesto seeks input

aalfaro@modbee.com

Modesto is exploring bringing two disc golf courses to the Tuolumne River Regional Park and is seeking public input on the idea.

Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department officials will hold a public meeting Monday over Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting ID is 813 0618 3401, and the passcode is 438642.

The city is considering a 9-hole beginner’s course at TRRP’s Legion Park near Hillside and Tioga drives and a challenging 18-hole course east of Legion Park and oriented toward where the regional park ends at the Mitchell Road Bridge.

Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Director Laurie Smith and Parks Project Coordinator Joel Bueno stressed in an interview that this potential project is in its very early stages.

“Right now,” Smith said, “we are just going to present the ideas for both courses and see what the community thinks.”

Modesto has one disc golf course. The popular amenity has been in East La Loma Park along the Dry Creek Trail for about 20 years. But Smith and Bueno said the city always is interested in adding attractions to its parks and disc golf is popular.

The city has been in discussions with The Modesto Area Disc Golfers about the proposed courses.

“Our current course at Dry Creek (East La Loma) is great and we are passionate about it, but it never hurts to expand the potential in our area and provide variety for our community,” Modesto Area Disc Golfers president Jordan Gausling said in email.

Smith and Bueno said the Modesto Area Disc Golfers helped create and helps maintain the East La Loma course, and Gausling said his group is ready to raise the majority of the money for the new courses as well as maintain them.

Smith and Bueno said the next steps after Monday’s meeting could include putting together a conceptional plan, including costs. Creating the disc golf courses would require approve from the Tuolumne River Regional Park commission and the City Council.

There is no timeline for the project.