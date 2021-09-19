At least 1 dead in crash on McHenry just south of Sylvan in Modesto

At least one person was killed in what appeared to be a three-vehicle collision on McHenry Avenue in front of the Target store on Sunday evening.

Police blocked McHenry between Sylvan and Woodrow avenues after the approximately 5:30 p.m. crash.

The crash involved a car and two pickup trucks, and the person killed was in the car.

On Facebook, the Modesto Police Department called the crash major-injury, but a sergeant on scene said it was “as bad as it gets,” meaning fatal.

There was no immediate word from police on the circumstances of the crash, how many people were involved and the extent of injuries. Multiple ambulances were on scene.

In a text message about 7:10 p.m., Officer Adam Foster said the department’s traffic unit is investigating and likely would be on the scene for several hours.

We will have more information as it’s available.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 7:09 PM.