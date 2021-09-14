Missing Denair hiker prompts aid request in Yosemite. Fellow reservist describes him

Joel Thomazin, a U.S. Army reservist and Denair, Calif. resident, was declared missing in Yosemite National Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A reservist in the same unit said Thomazin is a responsible planner.

The California Office of Emergency Services has requested mutual aid to search Yosemite National Park for Denair resident Joel Thomazin, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Tuesday.

The county sent 13 personnel to help search the Cherry Lake area by boat and off-road vehicle for about eight hours Monday, said Deputy Niccoli Sandelin.

No Tuolumne County Sheriff’s personnel were assigned to the search Tuesday, but Sandelin said it is likely the office will respond to the mutual aid request again later. The park declared Thomazin, 31, as missing on Saturday. He began a solo hike from Hetch Hetchy to Lake Eleanor and back on Monday and planned to finish it Thursday, the park said in a Facebook post.

Kelly Schwartz serves in a U.S. Army Reserve unit with Thomazin and said he has hiked in Yosemite since he was a child. He grew up in the area and his father works for the Hetch Hetchy water district, said Schwartz, who has known Thomazin for four years.

“This is absolutely not the case of an irresponsible solo hiker going out and losing his way,” Schwartz said. “This is an experienced guy. He knows what he’s doing.”

Thomazin is her most dependable soldier and she never has to worry about him, Schwartz said.

He not only planned out joining the reserve after completing his bachelor’s degree, Schwartz said, but saved money with his wife before having a son. Besides being responsible, she said he is a down-to-earth person.

Schwartz said she could not speak on fellow reservists considering volunteering to help with the search.

Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman on Tuesday did not respond to requests for an update on search efforts. The park described Thomazin as 5 feet, 10 inches, with buzz-cut brown hair. He had a Kelty brand yellow and gray backpack, green sleeping bag, blue/green hammock, tan or blue zip-off pants and a bright red inflatable kayak.

Anyone in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since Monday can contact Yosemite Search and Rescue at 209-238-7046.

