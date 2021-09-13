Child hit by vehicle on Modesto’s Orangeburg Avenue suffers major injuries

Modesto police are on scene of a major injury crash involving a child and an adult hit by a car on West Orangeburg Avenue.

The child and an adult female were near Martin Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle around 8 a.m. , said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. Garrison Elementary is two blocks from where the crash occurred but it’s unknown if the child is a student.

The child suffered major injuries, Bear said. She did not know the extent of the injuries suffered by the adult.

The driver, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene.

Modesto’s traffic unit responded to the scene and closed down Orangeburg between Motel 6 and Grape Avenue.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash told The Bee the child is a girl, who appeared to be about 5 years old. He said there was also a boy with them, who was uninjured, and that all three of them were in a crosswalk.

Drivers in the area are advised to take alternate routes.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.