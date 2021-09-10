Both campuses of Modesto Junior College evacuated for ‘security threat’

Both of Modesto Junior College’s campuses were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a potential security threat.

“Due to a potential threat to the campus Chancellor (Henry) Yong has ordered all buildings locked down and all staff and students are instructed to vacate campus immediately until further notice,” reads a message sent via text to students around 2:30 p.m.

Modesto Police Department Lt. Jason Grogan said around 3 p.m. that the threat is not due to any active incident, it is based on comments made to counselor. The investigation had just begun and he had no further details.

A notice at the top of the college’s website said both MJC East and MJC West campuses were closed and classes canceled.

The Stanislaus State Police Department posted an update to its Facebook page that its campus is not affected.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We will update this story as information develops.