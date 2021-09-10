Following a bit of rain and thunder, Modesto area to see significantly lower temperatures

etracy@modbee.com

After a quick-moving storm dropped a tiny amount of rain Thursday night, the Modesto area is in for relief from the triple-digit temperatures of recent days.

Brief spells of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, were reported in Oakdale, Modesto and Turlock late Thursday evening. There wasn’t enough rainfall to measure, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.

But the storm signaled relief from the 100-degree days the region has seen in the last week. According to the National Weather Service, highs in the Modesto area are expected to top out in the low 90s over the weekend, with lows dipping down to mid 60s.

The beginning of next week is expected to get a little warmer, with highs in the mid 90s. But there’s no more rain in the forecast.