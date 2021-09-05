Missing Jamestown man found, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports. No crime suspected

John Stivers of Jamestown disappeared running errands Aug. 2, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

A Jamestown man reported missing Aug. 2 has been found, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

A post on the office’s Facebook page Saturday evening says only, “Physical contact was made with John Stivers this evening at 6:15 pm and he has been removed from the missing person database. Information related to the contact will remain confidential.”

Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office posted that during the investigation into Stivers’ reported disappearance, “detectives authored several search warrants and collected evidence relevant to the case.” It said the investigation revealed facts that eliminated suspicion of foul play or criminal activity.

At that time, the post also said Stivers would remain in the missing persons database at the request of his family.

A post late Saturday on the Facebook page “Find John Stivers” reads in part, “John has made contact with his family! He is alive and has been reunited with his wife, daughter and parents.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A gofundme page titled “Find John Stivers” raised more than $19,000. Saturday night’s post on the Find John Stivers page on Facebook goes on to say, “With regards to the people that think the GoFundMe account was fraudulent for the family to get money — not the case. The account has less than $20k. They own a viable business. The funds were to FindJohnStivers. Finding a person is expensive.”

The business is Lake Tulloch RV Campground and Marina in Jamestown.

Stivers vanished while running errands, his family said. He was last seen heading to Sonora, the Sheriff’s Office said after Stivers’ car was found on Campo Seco Road.