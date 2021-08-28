Modesto Bee Logo
Airola Fire in Calaveras County now 55% contained; weekend low humidity is a threat

Evacuations have been ordered in Calaveras County as firefighters battle a blaze Aug. 25, 2021, near New Melones Lake, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.
Evacuations have been ordered in Calaveras County as firefighters battle a blaze Aug. 25, 2021, near New Melones Lake, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit. Cal Fire

As of Saturday morning, the 700-acre Airola Fire in Calaveras County is now 55 percent contained.

Firefighters are holding the fire within established lines, Cal Fire said in its morning update, but a warming trend and low humidity through the weekend will be challenging.

Crews planned to continue to build and strengthen fire lines Saturday, according to a press release from Cal Fire.

The fire broke out at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Parrots Ferry Bridge over the Stanislaus River, which flows into New Melones Reservoir.

There have been no reports of damaged structures. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

