Disney store closures include these two California sites. What are your options?

In this file photo, shoppers purchase merchandise in the Disney Store at Arden Fair shopping mall in Sacramento on Friday, November 29, 2013. Though the Arden Fair store is staying open, Disney has planned closures of several other stores by the middle of September 2021.

The Disney stores at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto and Fashion Fair in Fresno will close as part of the entertainment giant’s shift to more online sales.

About 60 stores will close across the nation by Sept. 15, leaving about 40 in operation, Disney announced.

The closures will leave only three Disney stores in Northern California — in Sacramento, Livermore and Gilroy. Fans also can find merchandise at www.shopdisney.com.

The stores offer princess costumes and other Disney character merchandise, as well as Star Wars, Marvel and other brands.

The Modesto store opened in 1992, one of the longer-tenured stores at Vintage Faire. It boasted an 8-foot screen for animated movies and other video and musical attractions, The Modesto Bee reported at the time. The Fashion Fair store in Fresno opened in 1994, according to Fresno Bee archives.

Disney announced the plan in March without naming most of the stores that would close. A news release noted that COVID-19 reinforced the desire for online shopping.

“We now plan to create a more flexible, inter-connected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing.