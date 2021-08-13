Big rig driver from Sacramento killed in Highway 99 crash in Keyes; traffic still snarled

A Sacramento man died in a big rig collision on Highway 99 on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Submitted

A Sacramento truck driver died early Friday morning when his big rig veered off northbound Highway 99 and overturned near Keyes.

The 54-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving north of Faith Home Road at 3:15 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the big rig to drift to the right and leave the east side of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It sideswiped another big rig and a Toyota Camry that were both parked on the shoulder, then continued in a northeasterly direction and hit a dirt embankment.

The crash into the embankment caused the big rig to overturn and land on its left side, the CHP said. The driver died at the scene.

No one was in the parked big rig when it was sideswiped and three people in the Toyota, all from Winton, were not injured, said CHP officer Tom Olsen.

The big rig’s tractor was towed from the scene a few hours after the crash but the trailer, which contained a fork lift and a few batteries, remained at the scene as of 8:30 a.m. Olsen said an environmental team has to inspect it to make sure the batteries were not damaged in the collision.

Highway 99 is open but traffic was still backed up to Turlock when the morning commute started and remained so into the morning. Rohde Road is closed in the area of the collision.