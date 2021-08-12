Victim identified, new details released in fatal McHenry Avenue hit and run

Andrew Walton

Modesto police continue to search for the driver of a white pickup that fled the scene after hitting and killing a man on a bicycle on McHenry Avenue Sunday.

Officer Alex Rivera said the southbound pickup hit the bicyclist, identified as 55-year-old Andrew Walton, in the center turning lane of McHenry, south of Sylvan Avenue, around 9 p.m.

Rivera said based on surveillance footage in the area, the driver stopped in the roadway for about a minute but then pulled into a parking lot by the Wienerschnitzel restaurant on the east side of the road.

The truck was last seen heading north behind the Wienerschnitzel, then a KFC and Bank of America just south of Sylvan.

Walton’s family said he grew up in Modesto, graduated from Beyer High School and went on to work there for many years as a substitute English teacher, as well as at other Modesto high schools.

“His favorite readings to teach his students was anything by (William Shakespeare), King Lear being one of his all time favorites,” said his wife, Rebel Walton.

Andrew Walton most recently was working at a Walmart. He had his struggles in life and had fallen on hard times, according to his family.

Despite this, he maintained his kindness and good nature, Rebel Walton said.

His family hopes the driver will have the conscience to come forward, or at least a witness.

Anyone with information about the collision or the white pickup involved is asked to contact Officer Rivera at 209-342-6105.

