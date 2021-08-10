Local

Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office searching for families of seven who died in July

By Bee Staff

Joan Barnett Lee Modesto Bee file

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for families of seven people who died recently.

Timothy Franzia, 49 of Modesto, died on July 12

Ricky Windham , 63 of Turlock, died on July 20

Celina Verdugo, 39 of Modesto, died on July 23

Tracey Blackwell, 57 of Ceres, died on July 24

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Patricia Suarez, 76 of Ceres, died on July 20

Ellen Emerick, 78 of Hanford, died on July 3

Sally Monaco, 56 of Modesto, died on July 26

Family of any of the decedents is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service