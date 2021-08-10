Local
Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office searching for families of seven who died in July
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for families of seven people who died recently.
Timothy Franzia, 49 of Modesto, died on July 12
Ricky Windham , 63 of Turlock, died on July 20
Celina Verdugo, 39 of Modesto, died on July 23
Tracey Blackwell, 57 of Ceres, died on July 24
Patricia Suarez, 76 of Ceres, died on July 20
Ellen Emerick, 78 of Hanford, died on July 3
Sally Monaco, 56 of Modesto, died on July 26
Family of any of the decedents is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.
