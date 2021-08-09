Local

Rollover crash kills driver in southern Tuolumne County, CHP reports

A driver died after his SUV rolled over Sunday afternoon on a road in southern Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A news release said the man was a 56-year-old resident of Big Oak Flat, along Highway 120, but did not provide his name.

He was driving a Chevrolet Equinox at a high speed on northbound Priest Coulterville Road, just south of 120, at about 2:20 p.m., the release said. It crossed over the southbound lane, struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof, the CHP said.

The release said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The CHP said it is investigating whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

