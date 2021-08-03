First human case of West Nile virus for 2021 reported in Stanislaus. How to be safe

Stanislaus County announced its first human case of West Nile virus this year, a woman with a moderate form of the disease.

The age and hometown of the woman were not disclosed in Tuesday’s news release from county Public Health. It urged residents to guard against the mosquitoes that carry the virus.

California had four other symptomatic infections this year as of July 30, according to the weekly update from the state Department of Public Health. They include a person who died in San Luis Obispo County and nonfatal cases in Shasta, Fresno and Kern counties.

More than 300 people have died since West Nile arrived in California in 2003.

Tuesday’s release said the Stanislaus woman was diagnosed with West Nile fever, a condition that typically does not lead to brain infection.

People with the fever also can have headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Most recover completely, “but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months,” the agency website said.

About 80% of people have no symptoms after being bitten by an infected mosquito, the CDC said. About one in 150 get severe brain conditions such as encephalitis and meningitis.

Stanislaus County reported its first infected mosquitoes of the year on June 11. It is now up to 20 positive samples and one bird killed by the virus.

Tuesday’s announcement included the usual advice for residents from now through early autumn:

Wear full-length pants and long-sleeved shirts if you’re outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 to exposed skin.

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace those with tears or holes.

Eliminate standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. This includes flowerpots, old tires, rain gutters, pet bowls and neglected swimming pools.

If you have a pond, use mosquito fish or other products to kill larvae.

If you have a horse, ask your veterinarian about West Nile vaccines.

County residents north of the Tuolumne River can get more information from the Eastside Mosquito Abatement District. It’s at 209-522‐4098 or www.eastsidemosquito.com.

South of the river and on the West Side, contact the Turlock Mosquito Abatement District at 209-634‐1234 or www.turlockmosquito.org.