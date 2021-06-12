Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are found in Modesto. Could be a bad season

Closeup of a dipper filled with mosquito larvae taken from a Turlock home in 2007. Modesto Bee

The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in northeast Modesto, mosquito abatement officials said.

The Eastside Mosquito Abatement District collected the mosquito samples June 2 and the tests came back positive, according a news release Friday.

Eastside and the Turlock Mosquito Abatement are working on control measures in their respective jurisdictions to reduce mosquito populations. Mosquito bites can transmit the West Nile virus to people, causing debilitating symptoms.

The Eastside district did not pinpoint the location where the infected mosquitoes were found. As of Thursday, the West Nile virus has been detected in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento and Kern counties and in Southern California.

In the news release, district officials said that finding West Nile this early in the warm-weather season suggests the endemic virus may be especially active this year. Mosquito populations remain light to moderate in most areas of Stanislaus County.

“The early detection of WNV in mosquitoes and coming warm overnight temperatures in our county creates a perfect storm for potential human infection,” the news release said, quoting general managers David Heft of Turlock and Wakoli Wekesa of East Side.

County residents are urged to take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Any bite can potentially lead to West Nile infection.

Symptoms of the illness include a fever lasting several weeks and headache, joint pains, vomiting and a rash. In less than 1 percent of cases, a potentially deadly illness develops with encephalitis or meningitis often leading to hospitalization.

California has not recorded any people infected thus far in 2021.

To avoid mosquito bites, residents are advised to drain standing water around their homes; avoid being outdoors near dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are feeding; report neglected swimming pools; and make sure doors and window screens are tight-fitting.

Horse owners can ask their veterinarian about an equine vaccination against West Nile virus.

Report mosquito problems, north of the Tuolumne River, by calling East Mosquito Abatement District at (209) 522-4098. Other residents should call Turlock Mosquito Abatement District at (209) 634-1234.