Happy holidays: Popular Valley poinsettia sales will be back after COVID-19 canceled 2020

Employee Santiago Padilla sets poinsettias out for display at Duarte Farms on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Hughson, California. cwinterfeldt@modbee.com

Duarte Nursery announced Monday that its poinsettia sales will resume in November, after a 2020 lost to COVID-19.

The potted plants have been a holiday tradition for about 20 years, and a fund-raiser for many groups getting them at a discount.

The Hughson-based business canceled the 2020 sales out of concern about spreading the virus. It takes about four months to raise poinsettias in the 60,000-square-foot greenhouse.

Progress against COVID-19 allowed the return, including tours for the public. Poinsettias are a small portion of Duarte’s business, which is mainly plants for commercial nut and grape growers.

“The greenhouse will again serve as a popular destination for local tours, as well as a beautiful backdrop for holiday pictures in our photo area!” said an email from the company.

The poinsettia sales will run from Nov. 13 to Dec. 23, if supplies last. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

Duarte is at 1555 Baldwin Road, along Hatch Road just west of Hughson. To schedule a tour or fund-raiser, send an email to sales@duartenursery.com.

More information is at www.duartepoinsettias.com.