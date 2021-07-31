Three youths stuck in Stanislaus River after rafts tangled in trees, authorities say

Three youths were rescued Saturday afternoon from the Stanislaus River after the inflatable rafts they were in became tangled in trees, authorities reported.

The youths were on the river near Jacob Meyers Park, just outside of Riverbank, according to Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric DeHart.

The call came in at 1:45 p.m., he said.

When crews arrived, they launched a boat to reach the youths, a girl age 8 and two boys ages 15 and 16.

According to Capt. Zac Swanson, their rafts had been tied together with rope and the rope had become tangled in the trees.

The girl was still in her raft, but the boys were in the water, hanging onto the raft edges, he said.

DeHart said none were wearing life vests. Once the rescue boat reached them, they were able to quickly get them out safely.

Swanson said all three declined medical attention.