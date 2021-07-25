Coronavirus update, July 25: Where Stanislaus stands on vaccines, cases and deaths

Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have doubled in 10 days, according to the latest data released by the Health Services Agency.

There were a reported 77 patients Friday with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the five hospitals within the county, up from 34 on July 14. There were a 22 patients in adult-staffed intensive care unit beds, up from nine on July 15.

Through Friday, there were 1,307 new cases in July, bringing the total through July 23 to 58,444, according to the Health Services Agency. In all of June, there were 909 new cases.

The death toll increased by one Friday to 1,085, leaving at 10 the number of reported Stanislaus County deaths in July tied to the Coronavirus. In June, there were nine. As many as 62 residents died weekly when the pandemic was at its worst in December.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Saturday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 6.7%, an increase of 1.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.5%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 467,196 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 54.3% have at least one dose., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 43% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

The vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 1 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Sunday, July 25, Newman: St. Joachim Catholic Church , 1121 Main St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, July 27, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, July 27 , Riverbank: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 2-7 p.m., Johnson & Johnson(18+)

Wednesday, July 28, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, July 28, Modesto : East Campus of Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, July 29, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, July 29, Modesto: Modesto Nuts baseball team, 601 Neece Drive, 6-8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, July 29, Modesto: Good Samaritan Adult Day Care, 1483 Mable Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+)

Thursday, July 29, Modesto: Central Valley Pride Center, 400 12th St., Suite 2, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, July 30, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Salida: Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, 9-11 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31 , Modest o: East Campus of Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, July 31, Keyes: Keyes Community Center, 5506 Jennie Ave., 2-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 1, Hughson: Sikh Temple, 5743 E. Hatch Road, 2-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 44,556,941 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, having administered 136,135 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51.2% of the positive cases, whites are 28.9%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.1%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 22,021 positive cases

Turlock has 7,756

Ceres has 5,972

Patterson has 2,724

Riverbank has 2,706

Oakdale has 2,020

Newman has 1,257

Waterford has 721

Hughson has 625

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,069

District 5 has 2,700

District 2 has 2,405

District 1 has 1,414

District 4 has 472

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Sunday:

San Joaquin County has 1,446 COVID-19-related deaths among 76,034 cases.





Merced County has 484 deaths among 32,961 cases.





Tuolumne County has 77 deaths among 4,344 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 485 cases.

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,903,052 confirmed cases in California and 64,241 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 34,431,989 U.S. cases and 610,850 deaths.