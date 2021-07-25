Local

Coronavirus update, July 25: Where Stanislaus stands on vaccines, cases and deaths

Hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have doubled in 10 days, according to the latest data released by the Health Services Agency.

There were a reported 77 patients Friday with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the five hospitals within the county, up from 34 on July 14. There were a 22 patients in adult-staffed intensive care unit beds, up from nine on July 15.

Through Friday, there were 1,307 new cases in July, bringing the total through July 23 to 58,444, according to the Health Services Agency. In all of June, there were 909 new cases.

The death toll increased by one Friday to 1,085, leaving at 10 the number of reported Stanislaus County deaths in July tied to the Coronavirus. In June, there were nine. As many as 62 residents died weekly when the pandemic was at its worst in December.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Saturday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 6.7%, an increase of 1.7% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 2.5%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 467,196 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 54.3% have at least one dose., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 43% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

The vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 1 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

California has administered 44,556,941 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, having administered 136,135 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Sunday:

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,903,052 confirmed cases in California and 64,241 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 34,431,989 U.S. cases and 610,850 deaths.

