Senior lunch programs, closed by pandemic, reopen in-person in Stanislaus County

The Riverbank Community Center is pictured Friday afternoon August 10, 2018. jlee@modbee.com

A senior lunch program is returning to community centers in Stanislaus County.

The Area Agency on Aging said the majority of senior lunch sites are reopening for in-person dining Aug. 2, following shutdowns for COVID-19.

The meals for seniors 60 and older are made fresh daily and will replace the previous frozen box meals. The lunch program will run through Sept. 30.

Reservations are required at least one day in advance. Lunches to-go can be ordered.

The lunch program is returning to these locations:

▪ Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. Monday through Friday. Call (209) 480-4389.

▪ Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call (209) 480-7549.

▪ McConnell Center, 1388 Patchett Drive, Newman. Monday through Friday. (209) 862-2158.

▪ Turlock Salvation Army, 893 Lander Ave. Monday through Friday. (209) 480-5170.

▪ Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. (209) 480-6690.

▪ United Community Center, 8900 Laird St., Grayson. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. (209) 480-5709.

▪ (Starting Aug. 9) Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson. Monday through Friday, (209) 480-6371.

Details are still to be announced for the lunch programs at Modesto Senior Center and the Gladys Lemmons Center in Oakdale.

Lunch is served between 11:30 and noon. The sites are open for social time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information is available by calling the county’s senior information line at (209) 558-8698.