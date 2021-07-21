Woman killed after sitting on tracks in path of approaching train, Modesto police say

A deputy with the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office climbs between cars of a train stopped at Carver Road and North Ninth Street in Modesto on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021. The body of a woman struck by the train was on the other side. jfarrow@modbee.com

A woman’s death by train Wednesday morning in Modesto appears to have been suicide, police say.

Officers were dispatched about 9 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at Carver Road and North Ninth Street.

They arrived to find the train stopped and the body of a white female, estimated to be in her 40s, on the west side of the tracks.

The preliminary investigation indicates the woman was near the tracks and saw the train approaching, Sgt. Dave Mullins said. “They sounded their horn several times, and before they could pass, she got back on the tracks and sat down on one of the rails. ... Based on her behavior, it appears to be an intentional act and a suicide.”

The woman had not been positively identified, and when she is, her name will be withheld pending notification of family. Based on the amount of personal belongings she had with her, the woman appears to have been homeless, Mullins said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. Veterans can press option 1.