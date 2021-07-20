Collision between motorcycle, pickup forces closure of Sisk Road in Modesto

A vehicle and a motorcycle collided in central Modesto late Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of Sisk Road.

The wreck, which involved a pickup with a camper shell, occurred at the intersection of Sisk and Whitcomb Way, just north of the Olive Garden restaurant.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the motorcyclist, or the cause of the wreck.

It appeared that the front end of the pickup was damaged. The motorcycle was heavily damaged, and beside it was debris from the collision.

Officers with the Modesto Police Department were on scene.

We’ll have more on this breaking news story as information becomes available.