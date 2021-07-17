Local

Two people badly hurt in rollover Modesto crash, police say

Modesto police are investigating a Saturday morning crash crash that badly hurt two people.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at Miller Avenue and Camellia Way, just northeast of Yosemite Boulevard and La Loma Avenue.

Police Lt. Jason Grogan said six people were in the vehicle. Initial reports were that at least one pedestrian may have been struck, but it turned out that two people were ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.

Of the six occupants, two were hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and two fled the crash scene on foot, Grogan said.

There are no known witnesses, and no other information on the crash circumstances or the people involved was immediately available.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service