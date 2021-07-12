Modesto’s heat wave was was short but it packed a big punch

While Modesto’s heat wave was short, it packed a punch as it tied or broke five records over its three days.

Friday’s daytime high of 106 degrees tied the record for a July 9, which was set in 2008, according to the Modesto Irrigation District, which has been tracking the weather since 1939. Friday night set the record for the warmest July 9, with the temperature not falling below 78 degrees, breaking the previous maximum nighttime low of 75 degrees set in 2008.

Saturday’s daytime high of 108 degrees tied the record for July 10, which was first reached in 1959 and then in 1961. Saturday night also was a scorcher. The nighttime temperature did not fall below 77 degrees, tying the July 10 record set in 2008.

And while Sunday’s daytime high of 104 did not come close to breaking the record for July 11 (set in 1961 when the temperature reached 110), the nighttime maximum low of 79 degrees broke the record of 75 degrees set in 1990.

The average daytime high for this time of the year is 93 degrees, with the night getting as cool as about 60 degrees, according to the MID.

Modesto can expect a return to typical weather over the week.

The National Weather Service is predicting today’ high will be close to 100 degrees with a nighttime low of 64 degrees. The rest of the week will be in the low to mid 90s with nighttime lows of 59 to 63 degrees.

The MID provides electricity to about 130,000 customers. An MID spokeswoman said in an email that the utility made a request on its website and social media for its customers to conserve energy during the heat wave. She said the MID had a few scattered heat-related power outages.