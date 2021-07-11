Local

Vegetation fire breaks out underneath Mitchell Road bridge near Ceres

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Department

Smoke was visible for miles after a vegetation broke out near Ceres Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded and kept the blaze to 10 acres.

According to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District, the fire was reported at 3:45 p.m. near the Mitchell Road bridge.

“With high temperatures, low humidity, and access issues for responding units. ... this required additional resources to be requested from our local mutual aid partners,” read a post on the department’s public information Facebook page.

Roughly 10 acres burned on both sides of the bridge before the fire was extinguished.

No injures were reported. Cause of the fire was under investigation.

