How hot is Modesto? We haven’t seen this run of extreme temperatures since 2008

For the second straight day, at least one weather record in Modesto was matched as Central Valley residents were preparing Sunday for a fourth straight day of triple-digit heat.

Saturday’s high of 108 degrees and maximum low of 77 degrees tied the records for a July 10, according to the Modesto Irrigation District, which has recorded temperatures since 1939.

The high tied the record set in 1959 and 1961 and the maximum high matched the mark set in 2008.

It also was the hottest day in Modesto since a 109 was recorded on Aug. 16, 2020. Before that, the last time it had reached 109 or higher was in 2006, when the temperature hit 111 on July 24.

On Sunday, the third day of the heatwave, the National Weather Service is predicting a high temperature of 108 degrees.

If the prediction comes true, it would be the fourth day of 2021 when the high temperature in Modesto hit 106 degrees or higher. The last time area residents have seen four days in a year with highs of 106 or more was in 2008.

From 2009 to 2020, temperatures hit 106 or higher on just six days.

The current run, though, does not come close to July 2006, which over the course of 12 days temperatures reached triple-digit 11 times, including a three-day run of 111 degrees and seven days at or above 106.

Monday is expected to yield another triple-digit high before mild cooling begins Tuesday and continues for the balance of the week.

During the heatwave, residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors who might be in need. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.