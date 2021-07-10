Modesto broke and tied two weather records on Friday. Here’s where we’re headed next.

Modesto tied one temperature record and broke another on Friday, which signaled the start of a three-day excessive heat warning.

The high in Modesto reached 106 degrees on Friday, tying the mark for July 9 set in 2008, according to the Modesto Irrigation District.

The maximum low of 78 degrees broke the mark of 75 degrees set the same year, the MID reported.

The MID has been monitoring daily temperatures since 1939.

The National Weather Service issued the excessive heat warning, which began at noon Friday and ends Monday at 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the hottest days, with the forecast calling for temperatures as high as 109 degrees.

The record high for July 10 in Modesto is 108, set in 1959 and reached against in 1961.

The weather service’s warning essentially calls for widespread dangerously hot conditions, increasing the chances of heat-related illnesses.

Monday is expected to yield another triple-digit high before mild cooling begins Wednesday and continues for the balance of the week.

Cooling centers are open Saturday at the Stanislaus County Library (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and the Modesto Area Express Transit (7:15 a.m.-10 p.m.), both in downtown Modesto, the library in Salida (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and the Turlock Transit Center (9 a.m.-7 p.m.).

During the heatwave, residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors who might be in need. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.