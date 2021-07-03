Red, white and back. Modesto’s Fourth of July parade returns after pandemic year off

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Modesto’s Independence Day Parade came roaring back with spectators relishing its return.

This year’s 148th annual parade was smaller than those in the past, both in floats and crowds, thanks in part to the abbreviated lead-up period after the state’s mid-June reopening. The City of Modesto and Modesto Kiwanis Club also moved the Fourth of July parade to the day before the national holiday, to allow people to enjoy open downtown businesses and celebrate with their families on the day itself, said parade chairman Jeremiah Williams.

“You know Modesto really needed — and all of America needed — an uptick, we just came through COVID-19 and it’s been tragic,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to really coming back together and this is a great start right here at the Modesto Fourth of July — on the third — parade. ...We want to bring Modesto back to life.”

Modesto has celebrated Independence Day with a parade through downtown streets since 1874. But the pandemic canceled nearly all of last year’s major city events. The festivities returned this year with about 70 entrants, Williams said, down from typical years with over 100. But, he said, he was proud of the all participants for getting together their floats with the shorter lead-up period.

Many spectators, some who came out two hours before the parade start to snag the best seats, said they were just glad to be back with their friends and neighbors.

Twelve-year-old Triston Allen (center) gets candy from a participant in the Modesto Independence Day Parade while cousins Fletcher Allen (left) and Ruby Allen look on July 3, 2021 in Modesto, CA. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

“We came out today because it’s just nice to be out again. We haven’t been out for a year now. Corona is done and it’s nice to take the kids to a nice Fourth of July event,” said Modesto resident Fletcher Allen, who came with 10 members of his extended family to watch the parade.

Hundreds lined the parade route, which wound its way through downtown. Many of the spectators, like the Allens, came in large multi-generational groups with grandparents, parents, kids and cousins all dressed in their finest red-white-and-blue attire.

Fletcher’s mother-in-law, Modesto resident Deanna Fondren, said being back out at a large community event offered a welcome reunion with people who she hadn’t seen in a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve missed each other so much,” Fondren said. “Seeing everyone and saying hello, my God, we missed each other.”

For others, like Modesto resident Paula Turpin, the parade has been a tradition since childhood when her family would back their pick-up truck along the route so the kids could watch from the truck bed. She came with her husband, children and grandchildren and friends.

“It’s been a tradition since I was probably 3 years old,” Turpin said. “It was very sad (to not have a parade last year), I couldn’t wait for it to be back this year. So I was very happy for it to come back.”