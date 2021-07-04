14 backpackers rescued, 4 hospitalized, after thunderstorm in Tuolumne wilderness

Four backpackers were rescued from the Emigrant Wilderness area of the Stanislaus National Forest last week and treated for hypothermia. Tuolumne County Sheriff Search and Rescue

Four teens were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia after their group of 14 backpackers was caught in a severe thunderstorm and had to be rescued from the Emigrant Wilderness area of the Stanislaus National Forest.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said its office learned late Wednesday that the group was caught in the storm’s heavy rain, hail and lightning about 13 miles out from the Gianelli Trailhead. Many of the group members were between ages 15 and 22.

Tuolumne County Search and Rescue contacted a Cal Fire helicopter crew working to put out a nearby fire to fly to the group. A rescuer with the crew was lowered to the group and determined four people needed immediate evacuation.

The four were taken by helicopter to the Dodge Ridge ski resort, where Tuolumne County Search and Rescue and EMS responders were waiting to treat and transport the backpackers.

Two Tuolumne County rescuers were taken back to the campsite and spent the night with the remaining backpackers until they could be evacuated the next morning to the trailhead.

Aspen Meadow Pack Station also provided mules to help transport camping equipment from the site.

Search and Rescue said it is important to remember that weather can quickly become severe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and people spending time in the wilderness should be prepared for a variety of conditions and situations.