Deputies responding to Empire reckless driver call find shooting victim in vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a reckless driver, the sound of a gunshot and someone being shot late Thursday in Empire found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition was not known as of Friday morning, said Sgt. Erich Layton, a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

Layton said deputies responded to the 400 block of B Street in Empire, which is a residential area, and found the man in a vehicle.

He said authorities received one report of a reckless driver, another about a gunshot and several about a shooting victim. He said the reports came in just before midnight.

Layton did not have additional information. He said investigators continue to work the case, and he could have an update later Friday.