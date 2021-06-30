Motorcyclist badly injured in crash on Tully Road in Modesto

A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Tuesday night on Tully Road left the adult male cyclist with “major injuries and in serious condition,” according to Modesto police.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was riding south on Tully, approaching Trinity Avenue, just north of Modesto Junior College. The other vehicle turned left into his path, and the two collided, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Wednesday morning.

No additional information on the circumstances, the identities and of those involved and any injuries suffered by the other driver was immediately available.

This story will be updated as details are confirmed.